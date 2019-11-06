Paris Saint-Germain moved into the Champions League Round of 16 with a scrappy 1-0 home win against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Striker Mauro Icardi continued his scoring form with the winning goal midway through the first half.

Brugge missed a chance to equalize in the 76th minute when forward Mbaye Diagne won a penalty after being clumsily fouled by PSG captain Thiago Silva, but he placed his spot kick too close to goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Philippe Clement was furious when Diagne failed to convert his penalty, after the Brugge coach had signalled from the sideline that club captain and midfielder Hans Vanaken should have taken the penalty instead.

Although PSG secured its fourth straight victory and is five points ahead of second-place Real Madrid in Group A — with 10 goals scored and none conceded — this was a lacklustre performance where Brugge played the better football at times and PSG created few chances.

"We knew it would be a tough game, they are a courageous side who like to have possession of the ball," PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said. "They've only lost twice this season and that was against us."

PSG winger Angel Di Maria had a free kick saved by goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, and Brugge striker David Okereke went close with a curling shot in an even opening 20 minutes.

After a humiliating 2-1 defeat at last-place Dijon in the French league last Friday, PSG looked vulnerable early as Brugge made inroads several times down the right flank. But Icardi scored from close range in the 22nd minute, after Brugge's defence made a mess of clearing right back Colin Dabga's low cross.

The goal was awarded after a quick video review ruled out a possible offside for Icardi.

PSG was caught napping early in the second half and Brugge forward Emmanuel Bonaventure drew a fine save from Navas, who was wrong-footed but sprang to his left to save his shot and then palmed away Okereke's follow-up.

"We were certainly equal to Paris today. We created a number of chances and did not give too many away," Brugge midfielder Mats Rits said. "We also missed the penalty (and) we really deserved more here today."

Bonaventure, who scored twice in a 2-2 draw at Real Madrid last month, was Brugge's most lively player and the 21-year-old Nigerian caused problems on the counterattack with his pace and skill.

Kylian Mbappé, who scored a hat trick two weeks ago when PSG won 5-0 in Bruges, had a frustrating night at Parc des Princes and was substituted near the end.

Brugge is in third place in Group A — five points behind Madrid and one point ahead of Galatasaray.

