PARIS — Brazilian Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani scored as Paris Saint-Germain made it three wins from as many Ligue 1 games this season with a 3-1 victory against Angers on Saturday.

Cavani got the defending champions off to a good start after Neymar was given too much space by the Angers defence.

The Brazilian's pass was deflected in the 12th minute and Cavani had no trouble converting on his first league start of the season.

German defender Thilo Kehrer then gave away a 22nd-minute penalty on his debut. Thomas Mangani duly equalized for Angers and new PSG coach Thomas Tuchel took his compatriot off at halftime.

Mbappe restored the home side's lead early in the second half, letting fly inside the far post to claim his third goal in two games after Angel Di Maria picked him out with a precise cross.

The 19-year-old Mbappe then combined with Adrien Rabiot before setting up Neymar for PSG's third goal.

Dijon maintained its winning start with a 4-0 triumph at Nice, while promoted Reims and Olympique Nimes fell to their first defeats, 4-1 at Amiens and 1-0 at Toulouse, respectively.

Montpellier drew 0-0 with Saint-Etienne, and Nantes and Caen shared a 1-1 stalemate.