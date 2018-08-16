Must See: Puig, Hundley go toe-to-toe as massive brawl erupts in L.A.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig has been suspended two games inciting a bench-clearing incident Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants.

After fouling a pitch off, Puig and catcher Nick Hundley exchanged words. Puig shoved Hundley, which caused both benches to empty.

Hundley, along with Puig in addition to his suspension, was fined an undisclosed amount.

Unless appealed, the suspension of Puig is scheduled to begin Friday as the Dodgers take on the Seattle Mariners.