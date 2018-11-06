CHICAGO — Christian Pulisic is scheduled to return to the U.S. national team after playing in just one match for the Americans in a 13-month span, but captain Michael Bradley was dropped after his first two appearances in a year.

Interim coach Dave Sarachan announced a 28-man roster Tuesday for exhibitions at England on Nov. 15 and against Italy five days later at Genk, Belgium.

Sarachan has given debuts to 22 players in 10 matches since taking over when Bruce Arena quit after the loss at Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017 that ended the Americans' streak of seven straight World Cup appearances. Earnie Stewart, the new men's team general manager, has said a new coach will be hired by the end of the year.

Romain Gall, a 23-year-old midfielder with Sweden's Malmo, is the lone player on the roster with no international experience.

