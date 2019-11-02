WATFORD, England — Christian Pulisic scored again as Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 to keep pace with title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea looked in total control when Pulisic added its second goal in the 55th minute, but a penalty for Watford and some superb saves by goalkeeper Ben Foster nearly caused Chelsea to drop points.

"We dominated the game, played some great football for big periods of it, created some real chances," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said.

"You have to give credit to Ben Foster because he made some great saves, but we feel there is at least three or four goals in that game, which does put it to bed. Two never does."

In just the fifth minute, Jorginho showed excellent vision to hit a long first-time pass through the Watford defence to send Abraham one-on-one with goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Abraham left Foster no chance with a chipped finish for his ninth goal in 11 league games.

Making his second start in the league since August after a hat trick last time out, Pulisic scored off a low cross from Abraham after Watford's players left Chelsea plenty of space to work.

Winless in the league, Watford cut the deficit when Gerard Deulofeu scored from a penalty after being fouled by Jorginho. That was only Watford's second goal in its last six games.

Foster produced a string of saves to stop Chelsea taking complete control of the game. The best of the bunch were a leap in the 43rd to tip a powerful Mason Mount shot onto the crossbar, and a reaction save with his leg to keep out Pulisic in the 59th.

Watford pushed forward late in the game seeking a win, with Chelsea's defence disorganized.

The game ended with an unusual goalkeeping duel as Foster came up for a free kick and headed the ball at the bottom-right corner, only for Kepa Arrizabalaga to scoop it away.

Chelsea sits third in the table, eight points off leader Liverpool. It was the fifth straight league win for Chelsea, though the Blues lost to Manchester United 2-1 in the League Cup on Wednesday.

