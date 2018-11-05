John Stevens is out as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings.

The news dropped Sunday afternoon and, while there was no doubt Stevens was on the proverbial hot seat, the timing was certainly interesting. Stevens was just starting his second year as head coach of the Kings after leading the team to the playoffs in his inaugural season behind the bench.

An ugly start to the 2018-19 season – the Kings have just four wins in 13 games – was no doubt a primary driver of Stevens’ termination. The roster is built to win now, with veterans like Anze Kopitar (31), Ilya Kovalchuk (35), Dustin Brown (34), Jeff Carter (33), Drew Doughty (28), and Jonathan Quick (32) all moving towards the twilight of their respective careers.

But you sense that the way the 2017-18 season ended also left a bad taste in the front office’s mouth. It’s one thing to get swept in a first-round series. But the Kings managed to score three goals against the Vegas Golden Knights in the entire series – a hapless offensive effort by any stretch of the word.

The Kings have been mired in offensive futility for some time now. Even in their heyday, the Kings rarely had the individual offensive firepower to win games. The Kings preferred to pound teams into their defensive third, combining a heavy dump-and-chase style of hockey with an aggressive forecheck.

At their best they would wear teams out along the boards and win not because they were wondrous offensively, but because they rarely played in their defensive zone and could scratch out low-scoring games with a high degree of frequency.

This has been the case historically across all offensive situations but specifically at 5-on-5. The Kings have precisely zero seasons in the modern era (2007 onwards) with a top-10 or better attack. So while this year has felt like an exercise in futility when it comes to scoring, the reality is Stevens is sort of replicating what’s been done by other Kings coaches in previous years. The only difference is that the possession dominance wore off years ago, and now the Kings just tend to look punchless more often than not:

You will note that even last year’s playoff team wasn’t particularly strong, offensively speaking. That version of the Kings had a monstrous season from Kopitar (92 points) and company, which was just enough to lock up one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference.

The Kings, for all intents and purposes, returned a roster from last year that had one line generating any semblance of offence. Again though, this has been a common theme for the franchise for some time. If you look at how the Kings have performed offensively with and without Kopitar on the ice, it’s been disastrous for a decade.

Top lines are always going to drive incrementally more scoring than any other option. Whether it’s the Sidney Crosby line in Pittsburgh, the Nikita Kucherov line in Tampa Bay, or the Alex Ovechkin line in Washington, you should expect more offence when they are on the ice. But just look at the variances here! The Kings’ bottom-nine forwards have almost comically underperformed league averages, save for decent years in 2007-08 and again in 2014-15.

This year has truly taken it to another level, though. With Kopitar off of the ice, the Kings are failing to average one goal per-60 minutes of 5-on-5 hockey. The have all of seven goals with Kopitar off of the ice at evens, and the regular season is 16 per cent complete. So, despite another strong year from Kopitar (his line primarily featuring Alex Iafallo and Ilya Kovalchuk has already scored 10 goals), the rest of the Kings simply can’t find the back of the net.

All of this to say: Stevens may be a terrific head coach, or a terrible one, or somewhere in between. It’s hard to evaluate a coach in such a small interval, and ultimately it’s the job of the front office to get that decision right. If they believe the team tactically is underperforming, they had no choice but to let Stevens go. But it’s interesting that offence is indisputably at the centre of his termination, as it was for Marc Crawford, Terry Murray, and Darryl Sutter before him. The same is true for the management teams, too.

At the end of the day, the Kings have never put the pieces together to create a formidable offence. You can relate that to salary cap issues, forward development, tactics, luck or something else. The head coach is always going to be the first pin to pull out of the grenade, and maybe this will jump-start the Kings a bit.

More heads will likely roll if it doesn’t.