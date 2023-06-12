Pure Canadian chaos at Oakdale

The volunteer standing next to me behind the 18th green whispers, "Imagine if he makes it.”

I chuckle. Nick Taylor obviously isn't going to make it. He's going to try to cozy his 72-foot eagle putt somewhere within three feet or so, putting the pressure on Tommy Fleetwood to make his longer putt to extend the playoff.

After all, Nick's putt is a tough uphiller just inside a steep ridge. And it's been raining steadily for almost an hour at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. Tough to judge weight from that distance in these conditions. And this pressure. Plus, he's never made one that long his entire career. Just get it in there close, Nick.

The stroke looks smooth. The moment putter meets ball, Oakdale's silence is obliterated by the screams of thousands in the suites around 18 and lining the fairway behind. Not to mention a nation watching at home. Begging, pleading it to get close.

And then it is close. And then Jim Nantz is saying, "Are you serious?!?" And then it is in. And then.... pure Canadian chaos.

I'm not supposed to scream. Unprofessional. But I most definitely scream. Apologies. It was primal. I start towards the green when Adam Hadwin runs by with the champagne bottle and is obliterated by Ronnie Lott in a security vest. The one slo-mo video belongs in the Canadian Museum of History. Or The Art Gallery of Ontario. On a loop. The only NFT I've ever wanted.

An hour earlier, I sit next to Hadwin in the grass behind 18 as Taylor tries to get up and down for birdie to grab the clubhouse lead. His pitch finishes 11.5 tricky downhill feet behind the hole.

"If he threw 10 balls down in a normal day, he'd probably make six of them," Hadwin says, as Taylor lines it up. "But that's not with the Canadian Open on the line."

He pauses for a second.

"But Nick's gonna make it."

The green is surrounded by the best of Canadian men's golf, all in jeans and hoodies. Hadwin, Corey Conners, and Mike Weir, the legend who inspired them all.

When Taylor drops that birdie to post 17-under, they all yell and fist pump like they'd drained it themselves.

"Let's go get a beer," Weir says. And they head to the clubhouse together to watch Fleetwood finish on TV.

It must have been tough for Tommy. Almost any other year, this crowd would be behind him. When one of our own isn't in the hunt, and Rory McIlroy is too far back, Canadians cheer for the story, or the nice guys. Fleetwood is both. The classy Englishmen is the best current player never to win a PGA tournament. So, it's awkward hearing the cheers when his second on 18 in regulation flies into the deep rough, right of the green.

Polite forced clapping almost drowns out the groans when he makes the clutch 20-footer to force a playoff.

CBS suddenly has to fill some time. A producer gets in the ear of their terrific reporter Amanda Balionis Renner, asking her to find Weir for an interview.

"Where's Mike?" She asks our Graham DeLaet.

"He's having a beer in the clubhouse with the boys."

(This whole scene was so damn Canadian.)

Weir and the boys are all back for every excruciating moment of the four-hole playoff. As are Justin Rose, Tyrell Hatton, and Shane Lowry, supporting Fleetwood.

It suddenly feels like the last match of a Ryder Cup, with Canada replacing the U.S.

The wildest moments of the playoff come when it moves from 18 to 9 for the third hole and then back to 18 for the fourth. Thousands sprinting from hole to hole to try get a sliver of grass with a view. I just follow DeLaet. That guy is an athlete. He goes through a crowd like Barry Sanders.

By the time we get back to 18 for playoff hole four, I feel like this is destined for an anti-climactic end. One guy will miss a 10-footer after the other guy has already tapped in. Golf endings are never great when the last shot is a miss.

The last five hours have already been the some of the best theatre this tournament has ever seen. Surely, we can't get the perfect ending.

And then we do. And Taylor becomes a Canadian legend, destined to be forever adored like Weir still is, 20 years after Augusta.

And like Weir, he's worthy of the love. My fellow golf-addicted buddy Ray Ferraro called me last year after he'd played a round with Nick in Vancouver. Ray was in awe of Nick's game, and demeanour.

"I think he was -7, and he was just such a nice, friendly guy," Ray says.

It could have been any only one of the Canadians: Conners, Hadwin, Hughes, Svensson, Pendrith. They seem to take turns getting in contention on tour. This is a glorious time for Canadian golf.

But it was Nick. And maybe he was the perfect guy for this, for history. We watched him outduel Phil Mickelson at Pebble a few years back. And at the Waste Management in Phoenix in January, he matched Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler shot-for-shot on Sunday. He didn't win, but the moment never looked too big for him.

And now the biggest moment is his.

Weir and the great Brooke Henderson have won majors – much more important tournaments to the golf world.

But this was a freaking end-of-movie scene. The seven-decade drought, the crazy Canadian fans, the playoff, the rain, the putt, the putter-flip, the tackle...surreal.

I always gauge how an event resonates by the texts you get right after. When it's an endless stream of "Holy F***!!!" from friends, some who don't even watch golf, you know it's eternal.

One of the texts was from Darren Pang, who was sitting in Vegas with Wayne Gretzky. They were going crazy like the rest of us, watching it on TV. The Great One wanted Nick's phone number. He called, they chatted briefly.

"What a great kid, so nice," 99 texted later.

We did a couple of hours of TV after. Graham got choked up taking about Nick's win. The Canadian Open has always meant so much to these guys. Just another event to most players on Tour, the fifth major to Canadians. Pretty sure the world understands that after Sunday.

Just as we are wrapping up our coverage, CBS analyst and Masters winner Trevor Immelman drives by on a golf cart, and yells, "That's the most incredible thing I've ever seen!"

"Imagine if he makes it."

Just imagine.