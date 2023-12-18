The Professional Women's Hockey League has added Canadian hockey great Cassie Campbell-Pascall as a special advisor to the league.

The three-time Olympic medalist with Canada’s National Women’s Hockey Team and the first woman to provide color commentary on CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada joins the league as a Special Advisor.

“Cassie is an excellent addition to the PWHL and one that we’re all thrilled about,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL SVP of Hockey Operations. “In the years I’ve known Cassie—including many as teammates on the ice—her leadership, passion and knowledge of the game have always stood out. Her impact on women’s hockey cannot be overstated and we know her expertise will help propel the PWHL to success.”

The 50-year-old native of Brampton, Ont., helped Canada win two Olympic gold medals (2002 and 2006) as well as six world championships during her prolific hockey career.

Campbell-Pascall has worked as a broadcaster for Hockey Night in Canada since her retirement in 2006.

“The opportunity to join the PWHL, and continue to have an impact on the women’s game, was one that I absolutely had to accept,” said Campbell-Pascall. “I’m extremely pleased to take an active advisory role in the advancement of a top pro league that is so full of promise.”

The first regular season game in PWHL history will take place on New Year's Day when Toronto hosts New York at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.