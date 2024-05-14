Susanna Tapani scored the OT winner as Boston advanced to the inaugural PWHL final with a 3-2 victory over Montreal on Tuesday.

Boston scored twice in the third period to come from behind and complete the sweep of the best-of-five semifinal to advance to the championship.

They will face the winner of the other semifinal between Toronto and Minnesota for the Walter Cup. Toronto leads that series 2-1 with Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Boston won all three games of the series against Montreal in overtime.