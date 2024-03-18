PWHL Boston has traded forward Shiann Darkangelo to Ottawa in exchange for forward Lexie Adzija and the rights to Caitrin Lonergan.

Darkangelo, 30, had one assist in 17 games with Boston this season.

She captained the PHF's Toronto Six to their first-ever Isobel Cup before the league dissolved at the end of the 2022-23 season. She previously played for the Connecticut Whale and Buffalo Beauts, where she won her first Isobel Cup title.

Darkangelo also played two seasons in the now-defunct Canadian Women's Hockey League, spending the 2017-18 season with Kunlun Red Star in China and the Toronto Furies in 2018-19.

Internationally, she helped the United States win gold at the 2016 IIHF Women's Worlds.

Adzija was drafted in the 11th round (65th overall) by Ottawa at the inaugural PWHL draft. In 17 games this season, the 23-year-old has five goals and eight points.

She previously spent the past five seasons at Quinnipiac University, where she racked up 43 goals and 109 points in 151 career NCAA games.

Lonergan, 26, had 10 goals and 18 points in 23 games last season for the PHF's Whale. Prior to this season, she decided to take a year away from the game.