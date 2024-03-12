A tie for first in the PWHL is in reach for Minnesota as they host Boston, a team fighting for the final playoff position.

Catch the action Wednesday at 8pm ET on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Minnesota currently sits three points behind Toronto and Montreal for first place and can move into a three-way tie at the top of the standings with a regulation win over Boston, which would be their third victory in a row.

Taylor Heise had the shootout winner as Minnesota beat PWHL Ottawa 4-3 in their last outing.

STATE OF HEISE IS BACK LIKE IT NEVER LEFT 🗣



Taylor Heise's shootout goal locks in the W for Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/GH8OmT9WTY — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) March 6, 2024

Denisa Křížová scored her first two goals of the season and Abby Boreen had the other in regulation.

Maddie Rooney stopped 22 of 25 shots and turned away three of four attempts in the shootout to earn the victory between the pipes.

Prior to that, Kelly Pannek and Boreen found the net in a 2-0 victory over PWHL New York.

Grace Zumwinkle leads Minnesota with seven goals and 13 points on the season.

Boston enters play tied with Ottawa on 20 points for the league’s fourth and final playoff position. They also have a game in hand on Ottawa heading into Wednesday's action.

Hannah Brandt had the overtime winner as Boston defeated New York 3-2 the last time they took the ice.

Brandt also opened the scoring in that contest and Sophie Shirley sent the game into the extra frame with a third-period marker.

Emma Söderberg picked up her third victory of the season in net for Boston.

Boston forward Alina Müller is tied for the league lead with 10 assists and leads Boston with 12 points on the season.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams, Boston holds a 2-1 advantage head-to-head and earned a 2-0 victory on Feb. 25, the last time they played.

After Wednesday’s game, Minnesota will welcome New York and Montreal to Xcel Energy Center before heading out on the road, while Boston will next see action against Ottawa at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Takeover Weekend.