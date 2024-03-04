PWHL Ottawa begins road stretch in Minnesota on TSN

Ottawa plays the first of four consecutive road games on Tuesday as they visit a Minnesota team that can reclaim first in the PWHL with a victory in regulation.

Catch the action LIVE Tuesday at 8pm ET on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Ottawa begins their stretch of road games in the American Midwest after splitting a pair at TD Place.

Gabbie Hughes and Ashton Bell scored for Ottawa as they fell 5-2 to PWHL Toronto in their last outing on Saturday.

Prior to that loss, Hughes, Savannah Harmon, Fanni Garát-Gasparics and Lexie Adzija had the markers as Ottawa defeated New York on home ice to snap a two-game slide last Wednesday.

Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer has appeared in all 14 games for Ottawa this season and has a 4-6-4 record with a 2.59 goals-against average.

Ottawa enters play on Tuesday two points behind PWHL Boston for the league’s final playoff position.

Minnesota can leapfrog Montreal for first in the league if they can collect all three points in regulation at home against Ottawa as they begin a four-game homestand.

Minnesota enters play second in the PWHL, two points behind Montreal for top spot.

Kelly Pannek and Abby Boreen did the scoring for Minnesota as they blanked New York 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Maddie Rooney stopped all 29 shots she faced to earn her second shutout of the season. She has a 3-1-2 record with a 1.65 GAA in six games this campaign.

Defender Sophie Jaques picked up an assist on Boreen’s marker on her way to being named the PWHL’s second star of the week.

The 23-year-old was acquired by Minnesota in the first PWHL trade and has four points in six games since joining her new team after going pointless in seven games with Boston.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the teams with Minnesota earning a one-goal victory in all three of their previous matchups, including back-to-back 2-1 wins at home on Feb. 14 and in Ottawa on Feb. 17.