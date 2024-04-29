PWHL Ottawa can clinch playoff berth as they visit New York on TSN

The race for the postseason has reached a boiling point in the PWHL and Ottawa will secure their place if they earn a regulation win on the road against PWHL New York. Catch the action, Tuesday at 7pm ET on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Ottawa enters play with 32 points, tied with Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot as the two teams sit three points behind Minnesota for third.

Ottawa however has one more regulation win than Boston, so if they can defeat New York prior to overtime, they will clinch a berth in the postseason due to holding the tiebreaker.

PWHL Ottawa and Minnesota each have two games left on their schedule, while Boston will wrap their season at home on Saturday against Montreal.

Ottawa had their four-game winning streak snapped in their last outing a 2-0 loss to Montreal.

Emerance Maschmeyer made 21 saves on 23 shots in her league-leading 21st game of the season between the pipes for Ottawa.

Captain Brianne Jenner leads the team with nine goals and 19 points in 22 contests this season.

New York enters play as the only team that has been eliminated from postseason contention and can build points towards earning the first-overall pick in the PWHL Draft.

The team that accrues the most post after elimination will earn the rights to the first selection in June at the Draft in Minnesota.

New York was defeated 6-2 by Toronto in their first post-elimination game.

Ottawa holds a 2-1 advantage in the season series heading into the final game between the teams.

After Wednesday’s game, Ottawa will finish the regular season on the road Sunday against Toronto, while New York will play their final game of the year on Saturday at home against Minnesota.