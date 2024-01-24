PWHL Ottawa goaltender Sandra Abstreiter exited Wednesday’s game against PWHL Boston in the first period with an injury.

GOALIE CHANGE: Sandra Abstreiter leaves the game with injury following Boston's second goal.



Emerance Maschmeyer now in goal! — PWHL Ottawa (@PWHL_Ottawa) January 25, 2024

Abstreiter, making her first appearance and start of the season, made 10 saves in the opening frame before suffering the injury on Boston forward Jamie Lee Rattray's goal with 2:23 remaining in the period.

The 25-year-old was helped off the ice and went straight to the dressing room.

Emerance Maschmeyer, who started the first four games of the season for Ottawa, replaced Abstreiter between the pipes.

Maschmeyer made 30 saves in a 3-1 victory over PWHL Toronto on Tuesday.