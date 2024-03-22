PWHL Toronto looks for their 12th consecutive victory as they visit Ottawa, a team aiming to go into the international break in a playoff spot, Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on TSN1/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Both teams enter Saturday’s action off important wins as they push towards the PWHL playoffs.

Captain Brianne Jenner had a goal and an assist and team points leader Kateřina Mrázová had two helpers as Ottawa earned a 3-0 victory over PWHL New York on Wednesday.

Daryl Watts and Emily Clark also found the net and goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer stopped all 26 shots she faced as Ottawa moved past PWHL Boston into the fourth and final playoff spot.

Ottawa has a two-point advantage over Boston as both teams have six games remaining on the schedule, including a head-to-head meeting on April 24.

Toronto also played a part in Ottawa moving into the playoff picture as they defeated Boston 2-1 at Mattamy Athletic Centre on Wednesday for their 11th straight victory.

Natalie Spooner scored the winner, her league-leading 13th marker of the season, and Renata Fast also lit the lamp for the home side.

The regulation victory moved Toronto into sole possession of first place in the PWHL, they are three points ahead of Minnesota in the race for the top spot in the standings.

Having just wrapped up a stretch of four games on the road, this is the first of a four-game homestand for Ottawa that will be interrupted by the pause in the schedule.

For Toronto, this is the first of four straight that they will play on the road, with games against Boston, a sold out matchup against Montreal at the Bell Centre and a battle with New York rounding out their stretch.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the teams, Ottawa holds a 2-1 advantage head-to-head.

Following this weekend’s action, the top international players in the PWHL will head to Utica, New York for the 2024 Women’s World Hockey Championship.

The United States are the defending world champions, they defeated Canada 6-3 in the final last year at CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont.