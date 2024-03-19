PWHL playoff race heats up, Toronto aims for 11th straight victory on TSN

The PWHL’s playoff race and its longest-ever winning streak collide in a double bill Wednesday night on TSN.

PWHL Toronto aims for their 11th straight victory as they host Boston, the team currently holding the league’s final playoff spot at 7 p.m. ET on TSN3.

Meanwhile, the two teams chasing Boston will also clash as PWHL Ottawa visits PWHL New York at 7 p.m. on TSN+.

Toronto ran their impressive win streak to 10 games with a 2-1 victory over PWHL Montreal at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh during Takeover Weekend.

Hannah Miller and Kali Flanagan had the markers in the regulation victory as Toronto moved into a first-place tie with PWHL Minnesota on 33 points.

Toronto has a game in hand on both Minnesota and Montreal, who are currently three points behind the co-leaders, entering play on Wednesday.

Natalie Spooner picked up an assist in the victory and is one point off the league lead with 17 on the season. She leads the PWHL with 12 goals, the only player to reach double digits so far this campaign.

Kristen Campbell stopped 17 of 18 shots to earn the victory for Toronto, her league-leading 12th win of the season. She is on a personal 11-game winning streak.

Boston enters play in the fourth and final playoff spot with seven games remaining on the schedule.

Ahead of Monday’s trade deadline they swung a deal with Ottawa to acquire forward Lexie Adzija and the rights to forward Caitrin Lonergan, who is sitting out the season, for forward Shiann Darkangelo.

Adzija joins Boston with five goals and three assists in 17 games this season, she had a five-game point streak to kick off the campaign.

Boston toppled Ottawa 2-1 in the shootout in their Takeover Weekend game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday.

Captain Hilary Knight had the marker in regulation and the winner in the shootout for Boston.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams with Toronto holding a 2-1 advantage head-to-head.

Ottawa enters play one point behind Boston for the final playoff position and four points ahead of last-place New York, who they visit on Wednesday.

On Monday, ahead of the PWHL’s trade deadline, Ottawa completed two trades, acquiring forward Tereza Vanisova from Montreal in exchange for defender Amanda Boulier as well as the aforementioned trade with Boston.

Vanisova joins Ottawa with two goals and 10 points in 17 games, while Darkangelo arrives with one assist in 17 games.

Emily Clark scored for Ottawa as they fell 2-1 in a shootout to Boston at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday.

Kateřina Mrázová was held pointless for the first time in seven games, but she continues to lead the team with 13 points (6g, 7a).

Emerance Maschmeyer made 25 saves and stopped two of four shootout attempts to earn a point for Ottawa.

The 29-year-old is tied for the league lead in goaltender appearances with 16.

New York enters play on a six-game losing streak and five points behind Boston for the final playoff spot in the PWHL.

Abby Roque scored her fourth goal of the season, but New York fell 5-1 to Minnesota in their last outing on Saturday.

Alex Carpenter enters play on Wednesday leading the league with 18 points, while her teammate Ella Shelton, who picked up an assist in the loss to Minnesota, is the top point scoring defender in the PWHL with 13.

This is the third meeting of the season between the two teams, they split the first two contests.