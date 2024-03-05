PWHL Toronto hosts Boston looking for eighth-straight win, Montreal visits New York on TSN

PWHL Toronto will look to run their impressive winning streak to eight games when they host Boston, while Montreal will try to reclaim sole possession of first on the road in New York on TSN.

--

Boston at Toronto

Regulation wins, overtime wins, shootout wins, PWHL Toronto has collected them all during their seven-game winning streak.

Watch PWHL Toronto face PWHL Boston LIVE Wednesday at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Natalie Spooner scored her PWHL-best 11th goal for Toronto with Brittany Howard, Hannah Miller, Samantha Cogan and Maggie Connors also providing offence in a 5-2 victory in Ottawa on Mar. 2, the last time they took the ice.

Kristen Campbell stopped 23 of 25 shots in net for Toronto to earn her league-leading ninth victory of the season. She has a 9-4-0 mark with a 2.24 goals-against average in 13 games.

Sarah Nurse picked up two assists in the victory and was named the PWHL’s first star of the week.

The 29-year-old also scored twice, including an OT winner, in Toronto’s 4-3 victory in Minnesota on Feb. 27.

Renata Fast also had two helpers in the win over Ottawa as well as two in the Minnesota victory and was named the league’s third star of the week.

Toronto enters play third in the PWHL, behind Minnesota and Montreal for top spot in the standings.

Boston will be playing their third straight road game as they head to Mattamy Athletic Centre looking to bounce back from a loss.

Hilary Knight scored her third goal of the season, but Boston lost 3-1 in Montreal on Saturday.

They opened the road swing with a 2-0 victory in Minnesota thanks to markers from Theresa Schafzahl and Gigi Marvin.

Boston enters play one point ahead of Ottawa for the final playoff spot in the PWHL.

This is the third meeting of the season between Toronto and Boston with the teams splitting their first two matchups.

--

Montreal at New York

PWHL Montreal have won two straight games and can retake first in the PWHL with a single point against New York.

Watch PWHL Montreal visit PWHL New York LIVE Wednesday at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN+.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored her team-leading seventh goal and Mélodie Daoust and Erin Ambrose also found the net in a 3-1 victory over Boston on Mar. 2.

Elaine Chuli stopped 30 of 31 shots to earn the victory in net for Montreal, she is 5-0-0 with a 1.19 goals-against average this season.

Prior to that game, Claire Dalton had a hat trick and Poulin picked up three assists in a 6-3 victory over Ottawa, their first of the two consecutive wins.

Minnesota moved into a tie for first with Montreal thanks to a shootout victory over Ottawa on Tuesday.

New York has dropped their last three as they currently sit last in the PWHL, two points behind Boston for the final playoff position.

Corinne Schroeder made 35 saves for New York as they were beaten 2-0 by Minnesota on Sunday.

Alex Carpenter’s 16 points leads the PWHL, she has eight goals and eight assists on the season.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams, with Montreal holding a 2-1 advantage head-to-head.