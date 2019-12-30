Mariota not expected to start with playoffs on the line

NASHVILLE — Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is out against the Indianapolis Colts in the final game of the NFL regular season with the final spot in the AFC playoffs going to the winner.

Mariota was limited in the two days he practiced after a stinger in his neck knocked him out of last week's win over Washington. The Titans (9-6) listed him as questionable for this game with the fourth-year quarterback also dealing with an injured foot.

That leaves backup Blaine Gabbert making his third start this season against Indianapolis. Gabbert was on the field early warming up pregame with no sight of Mariota before the Titans announced their inactives.

The Titans had no comment about an ESPN report that Mariota risked permanent damage if the quarterback played Sunday night.

Tennessee already had declared starting linebacker Brian Orakpo out for a third straight game. That leaves the Titans without three defensive starters with four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and cornerback Logan Ryan who both are on injured reserve.

The Colts deactivated centre Ryan Kelly, who also had been declared out Friday, along with offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark, cornerback Jalen Collins, receiver Daurice Fountain, safety Clayton Geathers, linebacker Ahmad Thomas and running back Jonathan Williams.

The Titans also are sitting cornerback Kenneth Durden, running back Jeremy McNichols, linebacker LaTroy Lewis, guard Aaron Stinnie and offensive tackle Tyler Marz.