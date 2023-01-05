1h ago
QB Hartman completes transfer to Notre Dame
Sam Hartman will be under centre in South Bend this fall. The former Wake Forest quarterback officially transferred to Notre Dame on Thursday. The 23-year-old Charlotte native had entered the transfer portal late last month.
TSN.ca Staff
Sam Hartman will be under centre in South Bend this fall.
The former Wake Forest quarterback officially transferred to Notre Dame on Thursday. The 23-year-old Charlotte native had entered the transfer portal late last month.
Hartman is a graduate transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Hartman spent five seasons with the Demon Deacons. In 12 games in 2022, Hartman threw for 3,701 yards on 270-for-428 passing with 38 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
He was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2022.
The Fighting Irish's 2022 starting QB Drew Pyne also entered the transfer portal and will play at Arizona State next season.