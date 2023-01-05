Sam Hartman will be under centre in South Bend this fall.

The former Wake Forest quarterback officially transferred to Notre Dame on Thursday. The 23-year-old Charlotte native had entered the transfer portal late last month.

Hartman is a graduate transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Hartman spent five seasons with the Demon Deacons. In 12 games in 2022, Hartman threw for 3,701 yards on 270-for-428 passing with 38 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

He was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2022.

The Fighting Irish's 2022 starting QB Drew Pyne also entered the transfer portal and will play at Arizona State next season.