HALIFAX — Antoine Keller stopped 25 shots for the shutout as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 2-0 in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League on Thursday night.

Keller registered his second shutout of the season for the Titan (26-27-3-3). Colby Huggan took care of Acadie-Bathurst's offence, scoring both goals for the winners in the third period.

In other action, it was: Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5, Moncton Wildcats 1; and Shawinigan Cataractes 4, Val-d'Or Foreurs 0.

Mathis Rousseau was stellar in goal for Halifax (38-15-7-1), making 32 saves.

Drakkar 5 Wildcats 1

At Moncton, Matyas Melovsky had two goals to lead Baie-Comeau (47-8-2-1) to victory. Justin Poirier, Felix Gagnon and Julien Paille had the other goals and Charles-Edward Gravel stopped 26 shots. Connor Trenholm scored for the Wildcats (32-19-4-3).

Cataractes 4 Foreurs 0

At Shawinigan, Que., Felix Hamel stopped 19 shots for the shutout for the Cataractes (25-30-2-1). Jordan Forget, Isaac Menard, Felix Lacerte and Justin Lemay had the goals. Emile Beaunoyer stopped four of the seven shots he faced for Val-d'Or (15-37-3-2) while William Blackburn made 40 saves.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.