QMJHL: Bibeau leads Rouyn-Noranda over Chicoutimi in SO

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Felix Bibeau scored twice in regulation, then added the shootout winner as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-3 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Patrik Hrehorcak also scored for the red-hot Huskies (11-2-0), who are 9-1-0 in their last 10, while Peter Abbandonato tacked on two assists and now leads the QMJHL in points with 25 points in 13 games.

Christophe Farmer, Morgan Nauss and Vladislav Kotkov found the back of the net for the Sagueneens (7-3-3).

Samuel Harvey made 23 saves for Rouyn-Noranda as Zachary Bouthillier turned aside 34 shots for Chicoutimi.

The Huskies went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Sagueneens scored twice on three chances with the man advantage.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 9 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Mathias Laferriere and Mitchell Balmas had a goal and two assists apiece as Cape Breton handed the Sea Dogs their fourth loss in a row.

Leon Gawanke, Felix Lafrance, Egor Sokolov, Gabriel Proulx, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Declan Smith and Alex Drover also scored for the Screaming Eagles (7-6-1), who got 30 saves from Kevin Mandolese.

Yohan Plamondon and Charlie DesRoches replied for the Sea Dogs (2-8-3) Rookie Tommy DaSilva kicked out 24-of-33 shots in a losing cause.

---

WILDCATS 5 OCEANIC 4

MONCTON, N.B. — Alexander Khovanov had a pair of goals as the Wildcats erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat Rimouski.

Ozzie King, Mika Cyr and Brady Pataki also scored for Moncton (8-3-2), which is 6-0-2 in its last eight. Francis Leclerc made 31 saves for the win.

Dmitry Zavgorodniy, Radim Salda, Jimmy Huntington and Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored for the Oceanic (7-6-1). Colten Ellis turned away 28 shots in defeat.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 VOLTIGEURS 3 (OT)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Justin Barron scored the winner at 2:59 of overtime to lift Halifax over the Voltigeurs.

Alexis Gravel stopped 44 shots to get his team to the extra period while Samuel Asselin, Raphael Lavoie and Arnaud Durandeau also scored for the Mooseheads (11-3-0).

Dawson Mercer, Xavier Bernard and Gregor MacLeod scored for Drummondville (9-4-1), which had its four-game win streak halted. Olivier Rodrigue made 19 saves in defeat.

---

FOREURS 4 OLYMPIQUES 3 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Ivan Kozlov scored at 2:14 of overtime as Val-d'Or slipped past the Olympiques to snap a four-game losing streak.

Jacob Gaucher, Felix Boivin and Julien Tessier also scored for the Foreurs (3-9-1) while Mathieu Marquis made 40 saves for the victory.

Jeffrey Durocher, Shawn Boudrias and Gabriel Bilodeau struck for Gatineau (5-6-2), which has lost six in a row. Tristan Berube stopped 30 shots in defeat.

---

CATARACTES 4 TITAN 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Lucas Fitzpatrick turned away 28 shots as Shawinigan dealt the Titan their sixth straight loss.

Alex DeGagne, Gabriel Denis, Jan Drozg and Anthony Imbeault supplied the Shawinigan (4-9-0) offence.

Evan MacKinnon and Brandon Cianflone had goals for Acadie-Bathurst (3-9-0). Mark Grametbauer gave up three goals on 10 shots in two periods of work to take the loss.

---