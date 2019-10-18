Mathieu Bizier scored 45 seconds into overtime as the Gatineau Olympiques edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-3 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Charles-Antoine Roy scored twice in regulation time for Gatineau (2-8-2), while Carson MacKinnon also found the back of the net.

Remi Poirier combined with Creed Jones for 28 saves for the Olympiques.

Yaroslav Likhachev led the Armada (3-6-2) with a pair of goals. Zachary Roy also scored as Emile Samson stopped 29 shots in net.

Gatineau went 1 for 3 on the power play and Blainville-Boisbriand was 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

ISLANDERS 7 SEA DOGS 6 (OT)

CHARLOTTETOWN — Brett Budgell had his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime as the Islanders slipped past Saint John.

Kevin Gursoy had a hat trick in regulation for Charlottetown (8-1-3), while Lukas Cormier and Nikita Alexandrov chipped in.

Jeremie Poirier and Josh Lawrence had two goals apiece for the Sea Dogs (4-7-1). Nicholas Deakin-Poot and Joshua Roy also scored.

---

WILDCATS 6 TITAN 5 (OT)

BATHURST, N.B. — Jeremy McKenna put away the overtime winner as Moncton topped Acadie-Bathurst.

Alexander Khovanov, Christian Huntley, Jacob Hudson, Zachary L'Heureux and Elliot Desnoyers all scored in regulation for the Wildcats (8-3-0).

Cole Huckins had a pair of goals for the Titan (0-6-5), while Liam Leonard, Jeremy Diotte and Anderson MacDonald also found the back of the net.

---

EAGLES 5 MOOSEHEADS 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Derek Gentile's goal at the 7:31 mark of the third period was the winner as Cape Breton downed Halifax.

Ryan Francis, Ivan Ivan, Egor Sokolov and Shaun Miller also scored for the Eagles (9-3-0).

Patrick Kyte, Zack Jones and Raphael Lavoie replied for the Mooseheads (7-5-0).

---

OCEANIC 2 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Isaac Belliveau scored the eventual winner with 41 seconds remaining in the second period as Rimouski eked out a win over the Remparts.

Adam Raska had the other goal for the Oceanic (8-2-2).

Felix Bibeau was the lone scorer for Quebec (8-3-0).

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Dawson Mercer struck twice, including the short-handed winner, as Drummondville sank the Tigres 3-1.

Isiah Campbell also scored for the Voltigeurs (8-4-0).

Felix Pare had the only goal for Victoriaville (3-8-2).

---

PHOENIX 4 CATARACTES 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Poulin scored twice as the Phoenix doubled Shawinigan.

Alex-Olivier Voyer and Felix Robert rounded out the attack for Sherbrooke (10-1-1).

Mikael Robidoux had both goals for the Cataractes (7-4-0).

---

SAGUENEENS 4 DRAKKAR 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Xavier Labrecque had the eventual winner in the second period as the Sagueneens dropped Baie-Comeau.

Christophe Farmer, Artemi Kniazev and Louis Crevier also scored for Chicoutimi (7-3-1).

Julien Letourneau and Nathan Legare responded for the Drakkar (3-7-2).

---

FOREURS 4 HUSKIES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Maxence Guenette had the game-winning goal near the midway point of the game as Val-d'Or defeated the Huskies.

Jeremy Michel, Jacob Gaucher and Nicolas Ouellet had the other goals for the Foreurs (4-5-2).

Alex Beaucage and Adrian Valigura scored for Rouyn-Noranda (6-5-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.