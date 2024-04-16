QMJHL: Boilard plays OT hero, Drakkar beat Titan to lead series 3-0

BATHURST, N.B. — Raoul Boilard's second goal of the night, scored 11 minutes into overtime, lifted the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 6-5 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action on Tuesday night.

Niks Fenenko, Justin Gill, Justin Poirier and Donovan Arsenault also scored for the Drakkar, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven quarterfinal series. Niks Fenenko, Justin Gill and Arsenault each had two assists.

Robert Orr, Dylan Andrews, Dawson Sharkey, Milo Roelens and Emile Perron scored for the Titan. Colby Hogan and Perron each chipped in with two assists.

The Drakkar won the first two games of the series at home — 2-1 on Friday, 4-2 on Saturday.

The Drakkar outshot the Titan 38-30. The Titan went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Drakkar were 1-for-4.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Centre Regional K.C. Irving.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Tuesday:

---

VOLTIGEURS 7 PHOENIX 1

(Voltigeurs lead best-of-seven series 3-0)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Ethan Gauthier had two goal and two assists, Peter Repcik scored twice and added an assist, and the visiting Drummondville Volitgeurs zapped the Sherbrooke Phoenix 7-1.

Sam Oliver, Justin Cote and Alexis Gendron also scored for the Voltigeurs, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Hugo Primeau scored for the Phoenix, who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 6-0 heading into the third.

The Volts won Friday's series opener 5-2 and won Game 2 on Saturday 5-2.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Palais des Sports Leopold-Drolet.

---

HUSKIES 4 TIGRES 1

(Tigres lead best-of-seven series 2-1)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Andrei Loshko had a goal and assist, Antonin Verreault had two assists and the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Victoriaville Tigres 4-1.

Ty Higgins, Emeric Gaudet and Leighton Carruthers also scored for the Huskies, who only trail their best-of-seven quarterfinal series 2-1.

Justin Larose scored for the Tigres, who won Game 1 on Friday 6-3 and won Game 2 on Saturday 7-6

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Colisee Desjardins.

---

EAGLES 6 SAGUENEENS 2

(Eagles lead best-of-seven series 3-0)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — The visiting Cape Breton Eagles got a hat trick from Jacob Newcombe and rolled past the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 6-2.

Charles-Antoine Lavallee, Emile Ricard and Olivier Houde also scored for the Eagles, who took a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Thomas Desruisseaux and Jacob Lafontaine scored for the Sagueneens, who lost Game 1 on Friday 4-0 and Game 2 1-0 on Saturday.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Centre Georges-Vezina.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.