SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Xavier Bourgault scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Gatineau Olympiques 6-5 on Sunday.

Shawinigan took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series in the second round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Mavrik Bourque had a goal and two assists for the Cataractes, while Olivier Nadeau, Maximilien Ledoux and Pierrick Dubé rounded out the attack.

Antoine Coulombe made 22 saves for the win.

Jonah De Simone's goal at the 13:37 mark of the third period forced the extra period for Gatineau. Antonin Verreault, Manix Landry, Cole Cormier and Mathieu Bizier also scored.

Remi Poirier stopped 22 shots for the Olympiques.

Shawinigan had no power plays and Gatineau scored once in four attempts with the man advantage.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL playoffs, Julien Anctil had a pair of goals, including the eventual winner, as the Sherbrooke Phoenix won Game 1 of their series with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 3-1.

Also, the Charlottetown Islanders had four goals in the second period to take Game 1 of their series with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-1, while the Quebec Remparts beat the Rimouski Oceanic 4-0 in the opening game of their series.

Mikael Huchette, Kassim Gaudet, Conor Frenette and Theo Rochette scored for the Remparts who outshot their opponents 27-16 and received shutout netminding from Fabio Iacobo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2022.