QMJHL: Canonica scores in OT to lift Shawinigan over Cape Breton

CAPE BRETON, N.B. — Lorenzo Canonica scored in overtime to lift the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 3-2 win over the Cape Breton Eagles in QMJHL hockey action on Wednesday.

William Veillette and Anthony DiCesare also scored for the Cataractes, who are third in the league.

Nicholas Girouard had both Cape Breton goals in front of 1,309 fans at Centre 200, his second -- on a power play -- at 11:33 of the third period forcing the overtime period.

Shots on net were tied at 28 apiece.

---

ARMADA 2, TIGRES 1

BOISBRAND, Que. - Alexis Gendron and Charles Boutin scored as Blainville-Boisbriand Armada remained undefeated with a 2-1 over Victoriaville.

Alexis Brisson assisted both goals.

Down 2-0, Brooklyn Kalmikov scored for the Tigres to slice the deficit to a goal.

Charles-Edward Gravel made 26 saves in the victory, while Tigres' netminder Nathan Darveau stopped 26 shots.

The league-leading Armada are 6-0-0. Victoriaville dropped to 2-2-1.

---

PHOENIX 3, OCEANIC 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. - Xavier Parent scored the game-winner in overtime to lead Sherbrooke 3-2 over Rimouski.

Julien Anctil and Justin Gill also scored for Sherbrooke, Gill's goal tying the game at 15:12 of the third period to send the game to OT.

Luke Coughlin and Maxime Coursol scored for the Oceanic.

Ivan Zhygalov stopped 22 shots for Sherbrooke, while Patrik Hamrla turned away 25 shots for Rimouski.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2021.