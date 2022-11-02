CHARLOTTETOWN — Jakub Brabenec scored two goals and added one assist as the Charlottetown Islanders defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 7-3 on Wednesday.

Giovanni Morneau, with a goal and two assists, Lucas Romeo, Peter Repcik, Jarrett Todd and Jeremie Biakabutuka also scored for Charlottetown (6-7-1). Francesco Lapenna made 16 saves in the win.

Vince Elie, Noah Reinhart and Jared Cosman replied for Saint John (4-8-0-1). Ventsislav Shingarov stopped 35-of-42 shots in a losing effort.

The Islanders took a 5-1 lead with under two minutes left in the second period before Reinhart and Cosman cut the deficit to two 6:21 into the third. Brabenec's second goal of the night followed by Biakabutuka's marker with 16 seconds left put the game away.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.