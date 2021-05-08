SHAWINIGAN, Que. — The Charlottetown Islanders beat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-0 in the opening game of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Maritimes Division final on Saturday.

The best-of-five series is being played in Shawinigan, Que., because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Charlottetown finished first in the regular-season standings, while Acadie-Bathurst beat out New Brunswick rivals Saint John and Moncton to claim the other spot in the division final. The divisional final also serves as a QMJHL quarterfinal.

Brett Budgell scored the winner for the Islanders at 11:28 of the first period.

Cedric Desruisseaux and Zachary Beauregard also scored for the Islanders.

Jan Bednar kicked out 37 shots for Acadie-Bathurst.

Charlottetown outshot Acadie-Bathurst 40-18.

Game 2 is Sunday.

---

BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND 3 VICTORIAVILLE 2

QUEBEC CITY — Benjamin Corbeil scored a short-handed goal in overtime as the Armada opened their QMJHL quarterfinal with a win over the Tigres at the Videotron Centre.

Mathias Laferriere and Tommy Bouchard also scored for the Armada.

Nicolas Daigle and Shawn Element each had a goal and an assist for Victoriaville.

Charles-Edward Gravel stopped 25 shots for the Armada, while Nikolas Hurtubise made 25 saves for the Tigres.

After a scoreless first period, Daigle opened the scoring 16:29 into the second with a power-play goal.

Laferriere tied it in the final minute of the second, and Bouchard scored 31 seconds into the third to give Blainville-Boisbraind the lead.

With Hurtubise on the bench for an extra attacker, Element scored with nine seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Bouchard took a hooking penalty 18 seconds into the extra period, but Corbeil scored at 1:38 of overtime to give the Armada the early lead in the series.

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday.

---

VAL-D'OR 3 RIMOUSKI 0

QUEBEC CITY — The Foreurs beat the Oceanic to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five quarterfinal.

Nathan Legare struck the game-winning goal for the Foreurs at 5:04 of the second period.

Maxim Cajkovic and Jeremy Michel also scored for the Foreurs.

Creed Jones stopped 45 shots for Rimouski.

Val-d'Or outshot Rimouski 48-17.

Game 3 is Monday.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021.