QMJHL: Tigres take Game 1 against Foreurs for President Cup

QUEBEC — Vincent Sevigny broke a 1-1 tie at 18:07 of the third period, and the Victoriaville Tigres beat the Val-d'Or Foreurs 3-2 on Thursday to take Game 1 of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League final.

Benjamin Tardif struck twice, his second into an empty net, while Nikolas Hurtibuse made 32 saves for the Tigres.

Jakob Pelletier and Samuel Poulin replied for the Foreurs, with Poulin's goal coming in the final minute following Tardif's empty netter.

Jonathan Lemieux stopped 24-of-26 shots for Val-d'Or.

Victoriaville will face the Foreurs in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series for the President Cup on Saturday.

The Foreurs were riding a 17-game win streak dated back to the regular season before Thursday's loss.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021.