QMJHL: Dove-McFalls leads Oceanic in win over Cataractes

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Samuel Dove-McFalls scored one goal and set up another to lead the Rimouski Oceanic to an 8-6 win over the Shawinigan Cataractes on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Carson MacKinnon's short-handed goal 5:28 of the third period stood as the winner for Rimouski (27-11-4). Ludovic Soucy, Mathieu Bizier, Mathieu Nadeau, Dmitry Zavgorodniy, Alex-Olivier Voyer and Denis Mikhnin also scored for the Oceanic.

Antoine Demers led the Cataractes (14-28-1) with a goal and two helpers. Frederik Theoret, Jeremy Martin, Vasily Glotov, Vincent Senez and Mathieu Boulianne had the others.

Rimouski goaltender Colten Ellis combined with Jimmy Lemay to stop 26 shots. Shawinigan's Lucas Fitzpatrick combined with Mathieu Bellemare for 26 saves.

The Oceanic went 1 for 4 on the power play. The Cataractes were 2-for-7 with the man advantage.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 FOREURS 0

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Daniel Moody made 17 saves and Morgan Adams-Moisan scored twice as the Voltigeurs beat Val-d'Or.

Cedric Desruisseaux, Nicolas Guay and Brandon Skubel also scored for Drummondville (28-12-2).

Mathieu Marquis turned aside 42 shots for the Foreurs (16-22-4).

---

ARMADA 3 HUSKIES 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Michael Kemp scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to lift the Armada over Rouyn-Noranda.

Thomas Ethier and Drake Batherson also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (29-9-3).

Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Patrik Hrehorcak scored for the Huskies (25-11-7).

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 WILDCATS 3 (OT)

MONCTON, N.B. — Raphael Lavoie scored 3:03 into overtime to lift Halifax over the Wildcats.

Ben Higgins, Joel Bishop and Patrick Kyte also scored for the Mooseheads (29-10-5).

James Phelan led Moncton (16-19-8) with two goals and Jeremy McKenna had the other.

