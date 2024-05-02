QMJHL: Drakkar advance to first final since 2014 with OT win over Eagles

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Anthony Lavoie scored the game-winning goal 10:03 into overtime and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar pulled out a 2-1 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Thursday to advance into the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League finals.

It's the first time the Drakkar have made it to the league finals since 2014. They will await the winner between the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Victoriaville Tigres.

Drummondville is up 3-1 in the series heading into Game 5 on Friday.

Justin Poirier's power-play goal at 15:30 of the second period evened the contest and eventually sent it to extra time for Baie-Comeau, which took the best-of-seven semifinal series 4-1.

Charles-Édward Gravel made 35 saves in a winning effort.

Lucas Romeo opened the scoring 10:22 into the first period for Cape Breton, which got 39 saves from Nicolas Ruccia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.