QMJHL: Drew lifts Islanders to OT win over Titan

CHARLOTTETOWN — Hunter Drew scored 3:01 into overtime as the Charlottetown Islanders slipped past the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Kevin Gursoy and Drew Johnston scored for the Islanders (39-20-7) in regulation time. Matthew Welsh made 15 saves for the win.

Jesse Sutton and Liam Leonard replied for the Titan (8-25-6).

Mark Grametbauer stopped 47 shots in net for Acadie-Bathurst.

Charlottetown went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Titan could not score on their three man advantages.

---

DRAKKAR 2 REMPARTS 1 (OT)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Shawn Element had the overtime winner as the Drakkar edged Quebec.

Gabriel Fortier also scored for Baie-Comeau (48-14-4).

Thomas Caron was the lone scorer the Remparts (27-26-13).

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 SEA DOGS 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Mathias Laferriere put away the winner late in the third period as Cape Breton downed Saint John.

Mitchell Balmas, Gabriel Proulx, Leon Gawanke and Wilson Forest rounded out the attack for the Screaming Eagles (38-22-6).

Filip Prikryl scored twice for the Sea Dogs (13-48-5) and Maxim Cajkovic also found the back of the net.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 WILDCATS 3

HALIFAX — Benoit-Olivier Groulx had a pair of goals, including the third period winner, as the Mooseheads topped Moncton.

Arnaud Durandeau, Keith Getson and Brock McLeod chipped in for Halifax (48-15-3).

Jeremy McKenna led the Wildcats (36-21-9) with two goals and Jonathan Aspirot also scored.

---

HUSKIES 3 FOREURS 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Peter Abbandonato scored the winner with 1:37 remaining in the third period as the Huskies eked out a win over Val-d'Or.

Samuel Naud and Felix Bibeau had the other goals for Round-Noranda (57-8-1).

Peyton Hoyt scored for the Foreurs (23-36-7).

---

PHOENIX 3 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Alex-Olivier Voyer had the game-winning goal as Sherbrooke shaded the Cataractes.

Jeremy Rainville and Samuel Poulin also scored for the Phoenix (35-26-5).

Xavier Bourgault and Leon Denny replied for Shawinigan (14-48-4).

Sherbrooke's Taro Jentzsch was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 18:48 of the second period.

---

SAGUENEENS 3 VOLTIGEURS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — William Dufour's goal early in the second period was the eventual winner as the Sagueneens defeated Drummondville.

Vladislav Kotkov and Theo Rochette also scored for Chicoutimi (37-22-7).

Joseph Veleno responded for the Voltigeurs (50-13-3).

---

ARMADA 3 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Tyler Hylland had the power-play winner 2:35 into the first period as Blainville-Boisbriand held off the Olympiques.

Jasper Rannisto and Benjamin Corbeil also scored for the Armada (26-38-2).

Giordano Finoro scored for Gatineau (23-37-6).