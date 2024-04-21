SHERBROOKE, Que. — The Drummondville Voltigeurs have punched their ticket to the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League semifinals.

The visiting Voltigeurs zapped the Sherbrooke Phoenix 6-1 on Sunday at Palais des Sports Leopold-Drolet to win their best-of-seven quarterfinal series in six games.

Noah Reinhart scored twice and added two assists for the Volts, who led 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

Sam Oliver scored twice and added an assist for the visitors, while Lukas Landry and Ethan Gauthier netted singles. Kassim Gaudet and Marc-Olivier each chipped in with two assists.

Olivier Dubois scored for the Phoenix, who were badly outshot 33-24. The Voltigeurs went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Phoenix were 0-for-3.

The Voltigeurs won the first three game of the series — 5-2, 5-2 and 7-1 — before the Phoenix won Game 4 (5-1) and Game 5 (4-3) to make things interesting.

The Voltigeurs will host the Victoriaville Tigres in Game 1 of the QMJHL semifinal on Friday, while the Cape Breton Eagles visit the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Thursday in the opening game of their best-of-seven semifinal.

The Tigres knocked off the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in five games, while the Eagles swept the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in four games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2024.