QMJHL: Eight Titan players score in rout of Mooseheads

BATHURST, N.B. — Riley Kidney and Riley Kitt each had a goal and an assist to lead the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to an 8-1 rout of the Halifax Mooseheads in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Hendrix Lapierre's goal late in the first period stood up as the game winner. Bennett MacArthur scored his 31st goal of the season, while Thomas Belgrade, Ben Allison, Jacob Melanson, and Dylan Andrews added singles for the Titan.

Zack Jones scored the lone goal for Halifax.

Jan Bednar turned aside 39 shots in net for Acadie-Bathurst (27-14-2-2). Brady James made 35 saves for the Mooseheads (25-21-1-1).

---

FOREURS 5, TIGRES 4, OT

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. -- Thomas Pelletier scored the winner at 2:09 of the first overtime period to lift Val-d'Or to the victory.

Justin Robidas, Jeremy Michel, Kale McCallum, and Alexandre Doucet also scored for the Foreurs (20-22-4-0).

Egor Goriunov had two goals for Victoriaville (15-26-4-2), while Justin Sullivan and Nikita Prishchepov had singles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.