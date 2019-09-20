QMJHL Roundup:Desnoyers has overtime winner as Wildcats edge Islanders

CHARLOTTETOWN — Elliot Desnoyers scored 3:23 into overtime as the Moncton Wildcats edged the Charlottetown Islanders 3-2 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Kyle Foreman and Mika Cyr also scored for the Wildcats (1-0-0) as Olivier Rodrigue made 26 saves for the win.

Thomas Casey had both goals for Charlottetown (0-0-1). Matthew Welsh stopped 24 shots in net.

Moncton went 1 for 2 on the power play and the Islanders could not score on their three man advantages.

---

PHOENIX 3 SAGUENEENS 2 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Alex-Olivier Voyer completed his hat trick in overtime as the Phoenix defeated Chicoutimi.

Voyer put away the winner for Sherbrooke (1-0-0) at the 1:44 mark of the extra period.

Justin Ducharme and Xavier Labrecque scored for the Sagueneens (0-0-1).

Chicoutimi's Tristan Pelletier was given a match penalty for high sticking at 12:01 of the first period.

---

REMPARTS 5 TIGRES 4 (SO)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Andrew Coxhead was the lone scorer in the shootout as Quebec slipped past the Tigres.

James Malatesta scored twice in regulation time for the Remparts (1-0-0), while Anthony Gagnon and Edouard St-Laurent also found the back of the net.

Egor Serdyuk, Jerome Gravel, Felix Pare and Edouard Ouellet supplied the offence for Victoriaville (0-0-1).

---

DRAKKAR 2 OCEANIC 1 (SO)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Gabriel Fortier and Gabriel Proulx scored in the shootout to lift the Drakkar over Rimouski.

Valentin Demchenko scored for Baie-Comeau (1-0-0) in regulation time.

Cedric Pare responded for the Oceanic (0-0-1).

---

EAGLES 3 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Egor Sokolov scored twice as Cape Breton downed the Titan.

Liam Kidney had the eventual winner for the Eagles (1-0-0) at the 14:20 mark of the first period.

Shawn Element scored for Acadie-Bathurst (0-1-0).

---

SEA DOGS 4 MOOSEHEADS 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Dawson Stairs had the game-winning goal 7:09 into the third period as the Sea Dogs eked out a win over Halifax.

Nicholas Deakin-Poot, Ben Badalamenti and William Villeneuve also scored for Saint John (1-0-0).

Marcel Barinka, Raphael Lavoie and Senna Peeters replied for the Mooseheads (0-1-0).

---

FOREURS 7 ARMADA 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — David Noel's goal 10:16 into the second period was the eventual winner as the Foreurs routed Blainville-Boisbriand.

Jacob Gaucher, Alexandre Doucet, Emil Lessard-Aydin, Justin Robidas, Jeremie Biakabutuka and Nicolas Ouellet rounded out the attack for Val-d'Or (1-0-0).

Zachary Roy and Simon Pinard scored for the Armada (1-1-0).

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 VOLTIGEURS 4

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Charles-Antoine Roy and Metis Roelens had two goals apiece as Gatineau beat the Voltigeurs.

Mathieu Bizier had the game-winning goal late in the third period for the Olympiques (1-0-0), while Jeremy Rainville and Emile Hegarty-Aubin also scored.

Dawson Mercer had a pair of goals for Drummondville (0-1-0), as Charles-Edouard Drouin and Remy Anglehart added singles.

---