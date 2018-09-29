QMJHL: Emond comes up big as Huskies hold off Oceanic

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Zachary Emond turned away 36 shots for the win as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Rimouski Oceanic 5-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Saturday.

Justin Bergeron chipped in the game-winning goal for the Huskies (4-1-0) at 13:35 of the second period.

Vincent Marleau, Peter Abbandonato, William Cyr and Patrik Hrehorcak also scored for the Huskies.

Jimmy Huntington and Anthony Gagnon answered for the Oceanic (2-2-0).

Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo stopped 19 shots for Rimouski.

The Oceanic went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Huskies went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

---

PHOENIX 6 FOREURS 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Taro Jentzsch scored twice as the Sherbrooke Phoenix vanquished the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Felix Robert knocked in the winning goal for the Phoenix at 1:38 of the second period. Jaxon Bellamy, Julien Anctil and Edouard St-Laurent also found the back of the net for the Phoenix (2-1-1). Jeremy Michel had two goals and Nicolas Ouellet responded for the Foreurs (0-4-1).

Thommy Monette combined with Brendan Cregan for 25 saves for Sherbrooke. Mathieu Marquis and Jonathan Lemieux had 43 saves between them for Val-d'Or.

---

TITAN 10 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Cole Rafuse scored four times and added two assists as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan crushed the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Felix-Antoine Drolet's marker for the Titan at 10:27 of the first period stood as the winner. He scored twice in the contest. Michal Ivan, Noah Dobson, Marc-Andre LeCouffe and Domenic Malatesta also scored for the Titan (2-2-0). Brady Burns scored for the Sea Dogs (1-3-1).

Mark Grametbauer turned away 21 shots for Acadie-Bathurst. Alex D'Orio combined with Tommy DaSilva for 31 saves for Saint John.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 3 ISLANDERS 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Mathias Laferriere had a goal and an assist as the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles downed the Charlottetown Islanders.

Brooklyn Kalmikov's goal for the Screaming Eagles (2-2-0) at 7:03 of the second period stood as the winner. Egor Sokolov also scored for the Screaming Eagles. Colin Van Den Hurk replied for the Islanders (2-2-1).

Kevin Mandolese turned aside 20 shots for Cape Breton. Matthew Welsh stopped 34 shots for Charlottetown.

---

ARMADA 4 DRAKKAR 3 (SO)

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Charles-Antoine Giguere scored the shootout winner as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada squeaked by the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Giguere, Samuel Desgroseilliers and Remy Anglehart scored for the Armada (2-1-0) in regular time. Yaroslav Alexeyev spearheaded the Drakkar's (4-0-1) attack with a hat trick.

Peyton Hoyt also scored in the shootout for Blainville-Boisbriand. Jordan Martel was the Drakkar's lone scorer in the shootout.

Emile Samson kicked out 34 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand. Justin Blanchette turned aside 24 shots for Baie-Comeau.

---

REMPARTS 3 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Louis-Filip Cote scored the winner with less than two minutes remaining as the Quebec Remparts defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-2.

Philipp Kurashev and Pierrick Dubé also scored for the Remparts (3-2-0). Dawson Mercer and Nicolas Beaudin replied for the Voltigeurs (2-2-0).

Anthony Morrone kicked out 31 shots for Quebec. Olivier Rodrigue turned away 19 shots for Drummondville.

The Remparts' Mikael Robidoux was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 18:05 of the second period, while the Voltigeurs' Nicolas Guay was given a game misconduct for an instigator penalty at the same time.

---

SAGUENEENS 3 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Justin Ducharme scored twice as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens defeated the Gatineau Olympiques.

Ducharme scored the winner for the Sagueneens (2-2-0) at 12:44 of the second period. Vladislav Kotkov also scored for the Saguenens. Pier-Olivier Lacombe scored the Olympiques' (2-2-0) lone goal.

Zachary Bouthillier kicked out 33 shots for Chicoutimi. Tristan Berube turned aside 30 shots for Gatineau.