ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Zachary Emond stopped all 35 shots his way as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies downed the Quebec Remparts 4-0 on Tuesday to take over sole possession of first place in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Jakub Lauko had two goals and an assist for the Huskies (16-4-0), who have won four in a row to move ahead of the second-place Moncton Wildcats (14-3-2) in the league standings.

Peter Abbandonato and Vincent Marleau rounded out the Rouyn-Noranda offence with a goal apiece.

Anthony Morrone kicked out 31-of-34 shots for the Remparts (8-8-3), losers of three straight.

Rouyn-Noranda went 1 for 2 on the power play while Quebec failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.