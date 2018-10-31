1h ago
QMJHL: Emond's shutout leads Rouyn-Noranda over Quebec
The Canadian Press
QUEBEC — Zachary Emond stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies blanked the Quebec Remparts on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Justin Bergeron scored twice for Rouyn-Noranda (13-4-0), including once on a power play midway through the second period, and Jakub Lauko had the other goal.
Anthony Marrone made 20 saves for the Remparts (8-7-4).
The Huskies have won seven of their last 10 to sit in first place in the Western Conference.
---
DRAKKAR 5 OLYMPIQUES 2
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Samuel L'Italien scored twice as the Drakkar beat Gatineau.
Jordan Martel, Ivan Chekhovich and D'Artagnan Joly also scored for Baie-Comeau (13-3-1).
Manix Landry and Charles-Antoine Roy replied for the Olympiques (7-7-3). Gatineau's Roy was given a match penalty for fighting at 5:37 of the third period.
— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.