QMJHL: Gentile leads Islanders over Drakkar for third straight win

CHARLOTTETOWN — Derek Gentile had a goal and two assists and Dakota Lund-Cornish made 30 saves as the Charlottetown Islanders downed the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-1 on Monday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Sullivan Sparkes, Saku Vesterinen and Pascal Aquin, into an empty net, also scored for the Islanders (25-12-2), who won their third straight.

Jordan Martel replied on the power play for Baie-Comeau (17-20-3). Justin Blanchette turned aside 36 shots in defeat.

Charlottetown was scoreless on four power plays and the Drakkar were 1-for-2.