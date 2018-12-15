DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Guay had a hat trick as the Drummondville Voltigeurs topped the Gatineau Olympiques 6-4 on Saturday afternoon in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Guay scored the game-winning goal for the Voltigeurs (25-7-1) at 6:53 of the third period. Felix Lauzon, Cedric Desruisseaux and Dawson Mercer also scored, while Olivier Rodrigue made 25 saves for the win.

Maxim Trepanier led Gatineau (12-18-3) with a hat trick and Alexandre Pellerin added a single.

Creed Jones kicked out 24 shots in net for the Olympiques.

Drummondville's Xavier Bernard was given a game misconduct for being the aggressor in a fight at 12:49 of the second period.

The Voltigeurs went 2 for 9 on the power play and Gatineau was 2 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

SAGUENEENS 2 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Justin Ducharme scored the game-winning goal and Alexis Shank turned aside 25 shots as Chicoutimi edged Quebec.

Theo Rochette also scored for the Sagueneens (15-13-7). Mikael Robidoux replied for the Remparts (15-13-6).

Dereck Baribeau kicked out 22 shots for Quebec.

The Remparts' Benjamin Gagne was ejected for unsportmanlike conduct at 15:00 of the third period.

---

OCEANIC 4 DRAKKAR 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Cedric Pare had a goal and an assist the Oceanic sunk Baie-Comeau.

Jason Imbeault, Dmitry Zavgorodniy and Olivier Garneau also got on the score sheet for the Oceanic (21-11-2), who are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. Nathan Legare scored for the Drakkar (23-9-2).

Colten Ellis turned away 23 shots for Rimouski. Kyle Jessiman blocked 26 shots for Baie-Comeau.

---

FOREURS 5 CATARACTES 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Alexandre Couture scored the game-winning goal and added an assist as Val-d'Or downed Shawinigan.

Karl Boudrias, Jeremy Michel, Emil Lessard-Aydin and Jacob Gaucher also scored for the Foreurs (12-18-4). Jeremy Manseau led the way for the Cataractes (8-22-3) with a pair of goals, while Vincent Senez added a single.

Jonathan Lemieux turned away 27 shots for Val-d'Or. Antoine Coulombe allowed four goals on 23 shots before being replaced by Marc-Anthony Lambert, who made five saves in the third period.

---

WILDCATS 7 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Jakob Pelletier had a goal and two assists as Moncton thrashed Acadie-Bathurst.

Elliot Desnoyers scored twice, while Mika Cyr, Jonathan Aspirot, Adam Capannelli and Jacob Stewart rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats (23-10-3). Marc-Andre LeCouffe had the lone goal for the Titan (6-26-1).

Francis Leclerc turned aside 28 shots for Moncton. Tyriq Outen combined with Mark Grametbauer for 38 saves for Acadie-Bathurst.

---

MOOSEHEADS 6 ISLANDERS 2

HALIFAX — Jordan Maher scored twice as Halifax dropped Charlottetown to extend its point streak to eight games.

Walter Flower, Arnaud Durandeau, Jake Ryczek and Samuel Asselin rounded out the scoring for the Mooseheads (24-7-2), who are 7-0-1 in their last eight games. Daniel Hardie and Keith Getson answered for the Islanders (20-10-3).

Alexis Gravel turned away 30 shots for Halifax. Matthew Welsh blocked 33 shots for Charlottetown.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 3 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Mitchell Balmas scored the eventual game-winner as Cape Breton edged Saint John to grab its third straight win.

Ian Smallwood and Brooklyn Kalmikov also scored for the Screaming Eagles (21-12-2). Filip Prikryl and Jeremie Poirier replied for the Sea Dogs (5-26-3).

William Grimard saved 17 shots for Cape Breton. Alex D'Orio turned aside 32 shots for Saint John.

---

ARMADA 7 PHOENIX 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Joel Teasdale scored a hat trick and added an assist as Blainville-Boisbriand torched Sherbrooke.

Remy Anglehart, with two goals, Peyton Hoyt, Alexander Katerinakis, rounded out the attack for the Armada (15-17-1). Alex-Olivier Voyer scored twice and Bobby Dow also found the back of the net for the Phoenix (19-13-2).

Samuel Boileau kicked out 21 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand. Brendan Cregan combined with Thommy Monette for 30 saves for Sherbrooke.

---

HUSKIES 2 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Samuel Harvey turned aside 23 shots and Alex Beaucage struck the eventual game-winner as Rouyn-Noranda topped Victoriaville.

Felix Bibeau also scored for the Huskies (28-6-1). Samy Pare foiled Harvey's shutout bid in the second period for the Tigres (13-18-3).

Fabio Iacobo made 19 saves for Victoriaville.

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.