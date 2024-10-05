QMJHL: Huskies edge Armada in early power struggle

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — It's the early days of the regular season, but the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies won the first "showdown" of division leaders by trimming the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 3-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Evan Courtois, Ty Higgins and Lars Steiner scored for the Huskies, who improved to 3-1-1-1, for a West Division-leading eight points.

Ludovik Grenier and Mateo Nobert scored for the Armada, who were outshot 39-35 and slipped to 3-3 for six points and second in the West Division.

The Huskies went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Armada were 0-for-4.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

FOREURS 4 OLYMPIQUES 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Alexandre Guy scored once and added an assist as the Val-d'Or Foreurs defeated the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 4-1.

Donovan Arsenault, Nathan Baril and Jordan Labelle also scored for the Foreurs (2-3-1-0).

Jérémie Minville scored for the Olympiques, who fell to 1-5.

---

PHOENIX 2 DRAKKAR 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Charles-Antoine Beauregard had a goal and assist, and netminder Linards Feldbergs stopped 34 shots, as the Sherbrooke Phoenix posted a 2-1 victory over the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Hugo Primeau also scored for the Phoenix (5-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

Raoul Boilard scored a power-play goal for the Drakkar (3-3), who outshot the hosts 35-32.

---

SEA DOGS 3 ISLANDERS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Saint John Sea Dogs scored the game's first three goals then hung on to defeat the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 3-2.

Nate Tivey had a goal and assist for the Sea Dogs (4-2), while Eriks Mateiko and William Yared also scored.

Nathan Leek and Matthew Butler scored for the Islanders (2-4-0-1), who outshot the Sea Dogs 30-25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.