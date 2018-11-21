16m ago
QMJHL: Huskies keep win streak alive with shootout win over Cataractes
The Canadian Press
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Felix Bibeau, Tyler Hinam and Jakub Lauko all scored in the shootout as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies slipped past the Shawinigan Cataractes 3-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Alex Beaucage and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored in regulation time as the Huskies (20-4-0) extended their win streak to nine games.
Samuel Harvey made 26 saves for the win.
Anthony Imbeault had a pair of goals for the Cataractes (5-16-2). Valentin Nussbaumer and Jeremy Manseau had goals in the shootout.
Lucas Fitzpatrick turned away 43 shots for Shawinigan.
Rouyn-Noranda went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Cataractes were 2 for 3 with the man advantage.
---
SAGUENEENS 3 OCEANIC 2 (OT)
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Artemi Kniazev scored 2:48 into overtime as the Sagueneens edged Rimouski.
Samuel Houde and Justin Ducharme had regulation-time goals for Chicoutimi (11-8-5).
Alexis Lafreniere and Olivier Garneau supplied the offence for the Oceanic (13-9-2).
---
TITAN 4 SEA DOGS 1
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Liam Leonard's goal at the 10:45 mark of the second period stood as the winner as Acadie-Bathurst topped the Sea Dogs.
Charles-Andre Cypihot, Noah Dobson and Marc-Andre LeCouffe also scored for the Titan (5-18-1).
Nicholas Deakin-Poot was the lone scorer for Saint John (2-18-3).