QMJHL: Huskies keep win streak alive with shootout win over Cataractes

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Felix Bibeau, Tyler Hinam and Jakub Lauko all scored in the shootout as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies slipped past the Shawinigan Cataractes 3-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Alex Beaucage and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored in regulation time as the Huskies (20-4-0) extended their win streak to nine games.

Samuel Harvey made 26 saves for the win.

Anthony Imbeault had a pair of goals for the Cataractes (5-16-2). Valentin Nussbaumer and Jeremy Manseau had goals in the shootout.

Lucas Fitzpatrick turned away 43 shots for Shawinigan.

Rouyn-Noranda went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Cataractes were 2 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

SAGUENEENS 3 OCEANIC 2 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Artemi Kniazev scored 2:48 into overtime as the Sagueneens edged Rimouski.

Samuel Houde and Justin Ducharme had regulation-time goals for Chicoutimi (11-8-5).

Alexis Lafreniere and Olivier Garneau supplied the offence for the Oceanic (13-9-2).

---

TITAN 4 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Liam Leonard's goal at the 10:45 mark of the second period stood as the winner as Acadie-Bathurst topped the Sea Dogs.

Charles-Andre Cypihot, Noah Dobson and Marc-Andre LeCouffe also scored for the Titan (5-18-1).

Nicholas Deakin-Poot was the lone scorer for Saint John (2-18-3).