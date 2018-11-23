VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Felix Bibeau scored 28 seconds into overtime to keep the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies' win steak alive with a 2-1 victory over the Victoriaville Tigres on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Rouyn-Noranda has won nine games in a row.

Justin Bergeron scored late in the second period for the Huskies (21-4-0), who have the best record in the QMJHL. Samuel Harvey made 20 saves for the win.

Tyler Boivin opened scoring for the Tigres (10-10-3) in the second period. Fabio Iacobo stopped 27 shots for Victoriaville.

Neither team scored on the power play. Rouyn-Noranda was 0 for 2 and the Tigres went 0 for 1.

FOREURS 3 REMPARTS 2 (OT)

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Alexandre Couture scored his second goal of the night 1:35 into overtime as Val-d'Or edged the Remparts.

Maxence Guenette had a goal in regulation time for the Foreurs (10-13-3), who have won four straight.

Philipp Kurashev had a pair of goals for Quebec (10-11-4).

ISLANDERS 2 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Nikita Alexandrov's goal 14:49 into the first period was the eventual winner as Charlottetown held on for the win over Acadie-Bathurst.

Brett Budgell also scored as the Islanders (15-7-2) won their fourth in a row.

Marc-Andre LeCouffe replied for the Titan (5-19-1).

PHOENIX 9 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Oliver Okuliar had a hat trick, including the eventual winner, as Sherbrooke routed the Wildcats.

Bobby Dow, Bailey Peach, Nathael Roy, Patrick Guay, Taro Jentzsch and Alex-Olivier Voyer rounded out the attack for the Phoenix (13-9-2).

Jakob Pelletier and Nicolas Kingsbury-Fournier scored for Moncton (19-5-2).

VOLTIGEURS 7 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Xavier Simoneau, Cedric Desruisseaux and Joseph Veleno had two goals apiece as Drummondville blasted the Sea Dogs.

Dawson Mercer added a single for the Voltigeurs (16-6-1).

Nathan Larose and Brady Burns responded for Saint John (2-19-3).

OCEANIC 3 ARMADA 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Jimmy Huntington put away the winner 13:01 into the third period to lift Rimouski over the Armada.

Radim Salda and Dmitry Zavgorodniy helped the Oceanic (14-9-2) build a 2-0 lead.

Luke Henman had both of Blainville-Boisbriand's (10-12-1) goals in the third period.

