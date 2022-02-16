GATINEAU, Que. — Jérémy Langlois scored the game-winner 30 seconds in to overtime as the Cape Breton Eagles edged past the Gatineau Olympiques.

Nicholas Girouard scored the tying goal for the Eagles (9-21-3-2) in the third period.

Cole Cormier scored one and assisted the second for Gatineau (19-9-3-2).

CATARACTES 2, PHOENIX 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. - Olivier Nadeau went from provider to game-winner as Shawinigan beat Sherbrooke on Wednesday night.

The win was Shawinigan's (23-9-1-2) seventh straight.

Joshua Roy had the consolation goal for Sherbrooke (22-8-2-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.