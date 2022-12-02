QMJHL: Johnson has goal, assist in Eagles' win over Moncton Wildcats

MONCTON, N.B. — Samuel Johnson had a goal and an assist to lift the Cape Breton Eagles to a 4-2 win over the Moncton Wildcats in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Friday.

Cam Squires, Charles Boutin and Olivier Houde all scored one apiece in the victory. Eagles netminder Nicolas Ruccia kicked out 38 of 40 shots.

Thomas Darcy and Preston Lounsbury scored Moncton's goals, while Wildcats goaltender Vincent Filion turned aside 33 shots.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 SAGUENÉENS 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. -- Stéphane Huard knocked in the game-winning goal at 2:17 in overtime as the Mooseheads edged the Saguenéens.

Zachary L'Heureux, Mathieu Cataford and Markus Vidicek all scored once for Halifax, while Mooseheads netminder Brady James saved 26.

Andrei Loshko scored twice while Félix Bédard added a goal for Chicoutimi. Saguenéens goaltender Charles-Antoine Lavallée stopped 34 of 38 shots.

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 ARMADA 2

BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND, Que. -- Loic Goyette recorded a goal and an assist to lead Drummondville past the Armada.

Jérémy Lapointe, Luke Woodworth, Mikael Diotte, Sam Oliver and Lukas Landry had a goal apiece in the victory, while netminder Kevyn Brassard stopped 26 shots.

Alexis Gendron scored both goals for Blainville-Boisbriand, while Nicholas Sheehan turned aside 38 shots.

---

REMPARTS 4 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. -- Zachary Bolduc scored twice in the Remparts' win over Foreurs.

James Malatesta and Charles Savoie added one each, while goaltender William Rousseau stopped 26 shots in the win.

Alexandre Doucet and Louis Robin scored for Val-D'Or.

---

CATARACTES 6 SEA DOGS 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. -- The Cataractes got goals from six people -- Isaac Ménard, Lorenzo Canonica, William Veillette, Natan Éthier, Alexis Bonefon and Angus Booth -- in their win over Saint John.

Cataractes netminder Antoine Coulombe made 21 saves.

Peter Reynolds and Brady Burns scored for Saint John.

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 OCÉANIC 1

GATINEAU, Que. -- Robert Orr scored a pair of goals to lead the Olympiques past Rimouski.

Cole Cormier, Tristan Luneau and Zachary Dean also scored in the win, while Olympiques netminder Tye Austin stopped 24 shots.

Julien Béland scored Rimouski's lone goal.

---

TIGRES 4 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN -- Justin Gendron scored twice, while Alexandre Nadeau and Nikita Prishchepov had one apiece as Victoriaville topped the Islanders.

Tigres netminder Gabriel D'Aigle kicked out 19 shots.

Owen Hollingsworth scored Charlottetown's goal.

-- This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.