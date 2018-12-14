QMJHL: Laferriere leads Screaming Eagles in win over Titan

BATHURST, N.B. — Mathias Laferriere scored two goals and set up another as the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles doubled up the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 8-4 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Alex Drover and Declan Smith also scored two goals apiece for Cape Breton (20-12-2) and Oiliver Bourret and Mitchell Balmas rounded out the attack.

Daniil Vertiy, Ethan Crossman, Marc-Andre LeCouffe and Liam Murphy scored for the Titan (6-25-1).

Screaming Eagles goaltender Kevin Mandolese faced just 13 shots all game and stopped nine of them.

Mark Grametbauer started for Acadie-Bathurst and made 14 saves on 19 attempts through 30:56. Tyriq Outen stopped 15-of-18 shots the rest of the way.

---

MOOSEHEADS 2 WILDCATS 0

HALIFAX — Alexis Gravel stopped all 33 shots he faced as the Mooseheads blanked Moncton.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Samuel Asselin supplied the offence for Halifax (23-7-2).

Francis Leclerc made 29 saves for the Wildcats (22-10-3). Dylan Seitz received a game misconduct in the third period for abuse of officials.

---

SEA DOGS 6 ISLANDERS 4

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — William Poirier and Maxim Cajkovic each scored twice as the Sea Dogs beat Charlottetown.

Nicholas Deakin-Poot and Robbie Burt also scored for Saint John (5-25-3).

Nikita Alexandrov, Derek Gentile, Daniel Hardie and Kevin Gursoy replied for the Islanders (20-9-3).

---

PHOENIX 4 HUSKIES 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Alex-Olivier Voyer scored the deciding goal in the shootout to lift the Phoenix over Rouyn-Noranda.

Olivier Crete-Belzile, Jeremy Rainville and Ryan DaSilva scored in regulation for Sherbrooke (19-12-2).

Patrik Hrehorcak, William Rouleau and Rafael Harvey-Pinad supplied the offence for the Huskies (27-6-1).

---

REMPARTS 2 CATARACTES 1

QUEBEC CITY — Andrew Coxhead scored the go-ahead goal 13:39 into the third period as the Remparts defeated Shawinigan.

Xavier Cormier had a first-period goal for Quebec (15-12-6).

Mavrik Bourque tied the game in the second period for the Cataractes (8-21-3).

---

TIGRES 3 SAGUENEENS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Simon Lafrance knocked in the winner on a short-handed goal midway through the third period and Victoriaville held on to edge the Sagueneens.

Jordan Briere and Edouard Ouellet also scored for the Tigres (13-17-3).

Vladislav Kotkov provided the Chicoutimi (14-13-7) offence with both goals.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 ARMADA 0

GATINEAU, Que. — Tristan Berube kicked out 46 shots to lead the Olympiques past Blainville-Boisbriand.

Alexandre Pellerin scored shorthanded in the first period to ignite the offence for Gatineau (12-17-3). Charles-Antoine Roy, William Basque and Maxim Trepanier, into an empty net, also scored.

Gabriel Waked made 25 saves for the Armada (14-17-1), who have lost five straight.

---

VOLTIGEURS 7 FOREURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Guay scored twice, including a short-handed goal late in the first period, as the Voltigeurs downed Val-d'Or.

Felix Lauzon also had a pair of goals for Drummondville (24-7-1), which stretched its win streak to four games. Marc-Olivier Duquette, Dawson Mercer and Nicholas Girouard supplied the rest of the offence.

Jeremy Michel had the lone goal for the Foreurs (11-18-4).

---

DRAKKAR 4 OCEANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Christopher Merisier-Ortiz scored the winner on a power play late in the third period and Baie-Comeau beat the Oceanic for its fourth straight victory.

Jordan Martel, Christopher Benoit and Nathan Legare also scored for the Drakkar (23-8-2).

Dmitry Zavgorodniy, Carson MacKinnon and Olivier Garneau replied for Rimouski (20-11-2).

---

