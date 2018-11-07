GATINEAU, Que. — Connor LePage scored twice and Darien Kielb had a goal and two assists as the Gatineau Olympiques handed Saint John its 11th loss in a row, downing the Sea Dogs 6-4 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Gabriel Bilodeau, Giordano Finoro and Shawn Boudrias also scored for the Olympiques (8-9-3).

Robbie Burt had a pair of goals, Maxim Cajkovic scored once and set up two more while Aiden MacIntosh also scored for the Sea Dogs (2-15-3), who last picked up a victory on Oct. 9 — a 5-3 win over the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.

Creed Jones made 27 saves for Gatineau as Alex D'Orio kicked out 22 shots for Saint John.

The Olympiques went 0 for 3 on the power play while the Sea Dogs were 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

MOOSEHEADS 8 TITAN 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Arnaud Durandeau had two goals and an assist apiece as Halifax toppled the Titan.

Ostap Safin, Antoine Morand, Marcel Barinka and Samuel Asselin also scored for the Mooseheads (14-4-1). Cole McLaren made 16 saves for the win.

Liam Murphy produced both goals for Acadie-Bathurst (4-14-1). Mark Grametbauer allowed all eight goals on 37 shots to take the loss.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 SAGUENEENS 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Olivier Bourret scored twice as Cape Breton halted Chicoutimi's win streak at three games.

Brooklyn Kalmikov also scored for the Screaming Eagles (10-9-1) while Kevin Mandolese made 21 saves for the win.

Zachary Lavigne replied for the Sagueneens (10-5-4). Alexis Shank kicked out 24 shots in a losing cause.

---

FOREURS 8 REMPARTS 4

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jacob Gaucher scored twice and Nicolas Ouellet added a goal and two helpers as the Foreurs held on to deal Quebec its fourth straight loss.

Yan Dion, Ivan Kozlov, Renat Dadadzhanov, Karl Boudrias and William Provost also scored for Val-d'Or (6-11-3), which built up a 4-0 lead before the Remparts came back to tie it. Jonathan Lemieux made 31 saves for the win.

Sam Dunn had two goals while Dylan Schives and Philipp Kurashev scored the others for Quebec (8-9-3). Anthony Marrone allowed five goals on 20 shots before getting replaced by Marc-Antoine Berube-Jalbert, who stopped 6-of-7 shots in 21 minutes of relief for the loss.

---

PHOENIX 5 ARMADA 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex-Olivier Voyer's second goal of the night stood up as the winner as Sherbrooke defeated Blainville-Boisbriand.

Ryan DaSilva also scored twice while Felix Robert rounded out the offence for the Phoenix (9-8-2). Brendan Cregan made 27 saves for the win.

Aleksi Anttalainen, Peyton Hoyt and Anthony Poulin scored for the Armada (10-8-1). Mikhail Denisov turned aside 25 shots in a losing cause.

---