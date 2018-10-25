MONCTON, N.B. — Jeremy McKenna had two goals and an assist as the Moncton Wildcats extended their point streak, beating the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-2 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jakob Pelletier scored once and set up two more while Francis Leclerc made 38 saves for the Wildcats (9-3-2), who are 7-0-2 in their past nine games.

Mika Cyr and Simon Le Coultre rounded out the offence.

Goals from Yohan Plamondon and Brady Burns couldn't help the Sea Dogs (2-9-3) from losing their fifth in a row.

Alex D'Orio stopped 37-of-41 shots in a losing cause.

Moncton went 1 for 2 on the power play while Saint John went 0 for 2.