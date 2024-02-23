BATHURST, N.B. — Miles Mueller scored the shootout winner to lift the Moncton Wildcats to a 3-2 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Thursday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Yoan Loshing and Natan Grenier had a goal apiece in regulation for Moncton (31-17-4-3), which got 43 saves from Keegan Warren.

Dylan Andrews and Emile Perron chipped in goals for Acadie-Bathurst (24-26-3-3). Antoine Keller stopped 23 shots.

Entering the third period tied 1-1, Andrews put the Titan ahead at 9:19 of the frame. However, Grenier responded just over a minute later to eventually send the game to overtime.

---

SAGUENÉENS 2 OCÉANIC 1 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Alex Huang scored the game-winning goal 2:22 into overtime as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens edged the Rimouski Océanic 2-1.

Marek Beaudoin scored the game's opening goal 3:25 into the second period for Chicoutimi (27-22-4-3), which extended its winning streak to eight games.

Quinn Kennedy had the lone goal for Rimouski (30-22-5) at 1:52 into the third period.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Markus Vidicek had two goals and two assists as the Halifax Mooseheads cruised past the Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-2.

Peter Reynolds, Lou-Félix Denis and Brady Schultz also scored for Halifax (35-14-7-1).

Charles-Antoine Beauregard and Hugo Primeau replied for Sherbrooke (25-24-1-5).

---

DRAKKAR 5 TIGRES 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Justin Gill and Matyas Melovsky each had a goal and two assists to power the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 5-1 victory over the Victoriaville Tigres.

Anthony Lavoie, Félix Gagnon and Alexis Bernier also contributed a goal apiece for Baie-Comeau (44-8-2-1).

Justin Gendron had the game's opening goal at 11:16 of the first period on the power play for Victoriaville (35-16-3) before the Drakkar scored five unanswered goals.

---

HUSKIES 7 FOREURS 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Daniil Bourash scored a hat trick, Ty Higgins dished out four assists and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies earned a 7-3 win over the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Samuel Savoie, Thomas Verdon, Louis-Philippe Fontaine and Andrei Loshko chipped in a goal apiece for Rouyn-Noranda (36-14-1-4).

Samuel Fiala, Nathan Drapeau and Philippe Veilleux replied for Val-d'Or (15-34-3-2).

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 ARMADA 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Jérémie Minville had a hat trick and one assist, Charles Boutin had four assists and the Gatineau Olympiques downed the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-2.

Justin Boisselle and Jan Golicic also scored for Gatineau (21-30-3-3).

Mathis Cloutier and Emanuelson Charbonneau-Joseph responded for Blainville-Boisbriand (24-25-4-1).

---

ISLANDERS 3 EAGLES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Michael Horth scored two goals, Carter Bickle made 35 saves and the Charlottetown Islanders emerged victorious, 3-1, over the Cape Breton Eagles.

Alexis Michaud had the other goal for Charlottetown (23-26-3-2).

Cam Squires scored for Cape Breton (29-23-1-2), which got 33 stops from Jakub Milota.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.