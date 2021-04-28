MONCTON, N.B. — Jacob Hudson tied the game at 18:21 of the third period before setting up Connor Richard's winner 16 seconds later as the Moncton Wildcats beat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5-3 on Wednesday in the 2021 President's Cup Series.

Dakota Lund-Cornish made 37 saves while Owen Stammer, Nicolas Pavan and Mathis Cloutier, into an empty net, rounded out the offence for the Wildcats (2-2).

David Doucet, Mathieu Desgagnes and Bennett MacArthur scored for the Titan (2-2).

Jan Bednar stopped 30-of-34 shots for Acadie-Bathurst.

The 2021 President's Cup Series is a nine-game round-robin tournament featuring the Saint John Sea Dogs, Titan and Wildcats, replacing the usual Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff format for New Brunswick clubs due to the pandemic limiting travel between provinces. The winner will face the Charlottetown Islanders in the Maritimes Division final.

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 ARMADA 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Antonin Verreault and Mathieu Bizier had a goal and an assist each and Remi Poirier made 34 saves as Gatineau downed Blanville-Boisbriand in Game 1 of their best-of-five first-round series.

---

REMPARTS 4 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Thomas Sigouin kicked out 41-of-43 shots and Nathan Gaucher scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period while shorthanded as Quebec topped the Voltigeurs to go up 2-0 in their best-of-five first-round set.

---

OCEANIC 4 CATARACTES

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Nathan Ouellet scored two power-play goals including one to put his team ahead for good at 13:42 of the third period, and Rimouski erased a 3-1 deficit to beat the Cataractes and force a deciding Game 5 in their first-round series.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.