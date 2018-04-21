QMJHL: Morand scores four to lead Titan in Game 2 win over Tigres

BATHURST, N.B. — Antoine Morand scored four goals, including three on the power play, as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan downed the Victoriaville Tigres 7-3 on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League semifinal.

Samuel L'Italien, Adam Holwell and Jeffrey Truchon-Viel also scored for Acadie-Bathurst, which won the first game of the best-of-seven series 6-3 on Friday night.

Olivier Galipeau had three assists and Noah Dobson set up two goals.

Vitalii Abramov, Simon Lafrance and Felix Pare supplied the offence for the Tigres, who will host Game 3 Tuesday.

Titan goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick made 31 saves. Victoriaville's Etienne Montpetit stopped 41 shots, including a penalty-shot attempt from Justin Ducharme in the first period.

Acadie-Bathurst was 4 for 6 on the power play while the Tigres failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

Abramov and Andrew Smith, both of the Tigres, received match penalties and five-minute majors for two separate cross-checking incidents in the third period.

---

ARMADA 1 ISLANDERS 0

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Emile Samson stopped all 28 shots he faced and Alexandre Alain scored a power-play goal in the second period as the Armada beat Charlottetown in Game 2 for a 2-0 series lead.

Blainville-Boisbriand won the first game of the series 3-1 Friday night.

Matthew Welsh made 27 saves for the Islanders, who host Game 3 on Tuesday.

---